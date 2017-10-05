Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Second Italian team for America's Cup?

A second Italian syndicate has revealed plans to challenge for the 2021 America’s Cup, according to Italian media reports.

The Sardinia-based Adelasia of Torres are fronted by Renato Azara who runs the Mediterranean island’s major freight company as well as a super-yacht maritime agency.

"We will participate in the America’s Cup and the boat, all in carbon, will be built in Olbia,” revealed Azara.

“The consortium is ready and we are already putting together the sponsors. This is an open consortium, because around the project of Adelasia we hope to bring the whole of Sardinia."

So far Britain, Italy and the USA have indicated they will have teams, with Australia and France also likely to enter when entries officially open on 1 January 2018.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
6 December 2017 23:23 GMT

Related articles

Second Italian team for America's Cup? 6 December 2017 23:23
Auckland America's Cup venue flyover 1 December 2017 9:06
Luna Rossa to sail TP52 Super Series 24 November 2017 16:46
Fully foiling America’s Cup boat unveiled 20 November 2017 21:00
ETNZ applies pressure for NZL America's Cup event venue 13 November 2017 9:19
We're in the money - Bermuda get $330 million boost 10 November 2017 9:10
Grant Simmer new CEO at Land Rover BAR 2 November 2017 20:39
Groupama pull the plug on America's Cup 30 October 2017 22:26
Spithill and Oracle looking to America's Cup 26 October 2017 8:01
Changes required to Portsmouth America's Cup base 17 October 2017 8:48
Artemis Racing to skip AC36 and await the next? 9 October 2017 20:40
New York YC to challenge for 36th AC 5 October 2017 18:06


Latest






















UK Hosted