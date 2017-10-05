Second Italian team for America's Cup?

The Sardinia-based Adelasia of Torres are fronted by Renato Azara who runs the Mediterranean island’s major freight company as well as a super-yacht maritime agency.

"We will participate in the America’s Cup and the boat, all in carbon, will be built in Olbia,” revealed Azara.

“The consortium is ready and we are already putting together the sponsors. This is an open consortium, because around the project of Adelasia we hope to bring the whole of Sardinia."

So far Britain, Italy and the USA have indicated they will have teams, with Australia and France also likely to enter when entries officially open on 1 January 2018.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

6 December 2017 23:23 GMT