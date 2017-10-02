Auckland America's Cup venue flyover

Click image for a larger image

New Zealand based Animation Research has produced a fly-through video of one of two options being considered by the Auckland Council/Government and Team New Zealand.

Showing what the venue would look like if the America's Cup village and facilities were built on the western and eastern sides of Wynyard Wharf'.

Note that this is not the option prefered by the Auckland Council which last week voted down Team New Zealand's preferred choice of village format.

The council prefer a NZL$132 million plan for eight bases across small extensions on the Wynyard, Halsey Street and Hobson Wharves.

A final decision is be made by end December 2017, with the 36th America's Cup in Auckland at the start of 2021.

1 December 2017 9:06 GMT