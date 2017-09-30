Luna Rossa to sail TP52 Super Series

TP52 Super Series Miami - Click image for a larger image

Luna Rossa's program for the AC36 will be developed in two phases: a preliminary training – from February to May 2018 – on a provisional TP52, while the final yacht is under construction.

During this period about thirty of the best young Italian sailors will be involved in the training in order to develop a new generation of top level racing sailors and expand the Luna Rossa sailing team.

In the second phase - which will start in May 2018, after the launch of the new boat – the team will continue its preparation in the waters of the Adriatic Sea, with the fine-tuning of the new TP52.

The final training of the racing crew will also take place in the Adriatic Sea, where the first races of the TP52 Super Series will be held, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.

The move by Luna Rossa follows that of Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR, who have teamed up with Langley Holdings' Gladiator sailing programme for the 52 Super Series 2018.

The TP52 Super Series schedule 2018:

First event is Sibenik, Croatia, from 21-27 May. The second event is planned to be in Greece, or possibly Croatia, from 18-24 June.

The 2018 Rolex TP52 World Championship will be the third regatta of the year and will see the class return to the Atlantic, to Cascais in Portugal, from 16-22 July.

From 20-25 August, the series will race at the popular Mallorcan venue of Puerto Portals, with the season due to finish in either Valencia or Porto Cervo, from 17-22 September.

24 November 2017 9:55 GMT