ETNZ applies pressure for NZL America's Cup event venue

Defenders Emirates Team New Zealand want the event in Auckland, but has applied pressure on the New Zealand authorities by stating that if a suitable venue is not made available, they will shift the event to Italy, home base of the the Challenger of Record, Circolo Della Vela Sicilia.

Five infrastructure options for hosting the event in Auckland have been short-listed:

Halsey Wharf extension, Captain Cook West, Captain Cook East, a dispersed option across Halsey Wharf and Westhaven Marina or a dispersed option across Halsey Wharf, Hobson Wharf and Wynyard Point East.

With the main 36th America’s Cup races proposed for early 2021 construction needs to be complete by late 2019.

The event protocal includes an America’s Cup Christmas Race for 10 - 20 December 2020 to be raced at the venue of the Match with all participants racing including the Defender.

Auckland ran previous Cup events in 2000 and 2003 and claimed that they generated more than NZ$1 billion in benefits to New Zealand.

13 November 2017 9:19 GMT