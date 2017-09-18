Grant Simmer new CEO at Land Rover BAR

Grant Simmer - Click image for a larger image

The move follows the failure of the team to reach the final of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, and the switch to more traditional monohull racing for the next America's Cup in 2021.

Bringing in Grant Simmer will add a wealth of experience to their challenge and provide Ainslie with much needed support in switching the focus to a larger race team with different skills.

Simmer will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Team Principal Ben Ainslie, with the focus on winning the America's Cup.

The British team up-scaling follows the signing of Marcelino Botin, Team New Zealand's former principal monohull designer, by the New York Yacht Club for their return to America's Cup action.

Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.

He was navigator aboard Australia II's, during their historic victory in 1983, breaking America's 132-year stronghold on the Cup, the first time that the trophy had left American shores.

The Australian born sailor/designer has gone on to win the America's Cup three further times as head of design, managing director and general manager with Swiss team Alinghi and more recently with ORACLE TEAM USA.

Simmer will be in the UK from mid-November to start working with the team and will relocate from his native Australia in the New Year.

Martin Whitmarsh will continue as an advisor to the team and CEO of BAR Technologies, formed to commercialise technologies developed through the America's Cup team.

