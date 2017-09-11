Spithill and Oracle looking to America's Cup

Oracle Image ACAE/Giles Martin-Raget - Click image for a larger image

Spithill says - 'Larry [Ellison] wants to wait until the rules and the protocol comes out. But we want to go and get that Cup back.

When you’ve been involved with a great group of people, especially a successful team, it is addictive. It does become an obsession.

Once you get the taste of it, you want to taste it again.'

Team New Zealand have set out the time-line for the new monohull for the 36th America’s Cup.

At the end of November, 2017 the AC75 Class concepts are due to be released to key stakeholders and they will gather feedback..

And January 1, 2018 entries for the Challengers will open, with the AC75 Class Rules published on March 31, 2018.

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 October 2017 8:01 GMT