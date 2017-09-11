Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Spithill and Oracle looking to America's Cup

In an interview with Red Bull sailing, Jimmy Spithill, skipper of ORACLE Team USA, says that they will definitely be chasing this America’s Cup.

Oracle Image ACAE/Giles Martin-Raget - Click image for a larger image

Spithill says - 'Larry [Ellison] wants to wait until the rules and the protocol comes out. But we want to go and get that Cup back.

When you’ve been involved with a great group of people, especially a successful team, it is addictive. It does become an obsession.

Once you get the taste of it, you want to taste it again.'

Team New Zealand have set out the time-line for the new monohull for the 36th America’s Cup.

At the end of November, 2017 the AC75 Class concepts are due to be released to key stakeholders and they will gather feedback..

And January 1, 2018 entries for the Challengers will open, with the AC75 Class Rules published on March 31, 2018.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 October 2017 8:01 GMT

Related articles

Spithill and Oracle looking to America's Cup 26 October 2017 8:01
Changes required to Portsmouth America's Cup base 17 October 2017 8:48
Artemis Racing to skip AC36 and await the next? 9 October 2017 20:40
New York YC to challenge for 36th AC 5 October 2017 18:06
Land Rover BAR in move to monohull events 2 October 2017 20:45
Alinghi not rushing to join 36th AC 30 September 2017 4:23
Ainslie comfortable with 36th America's Cup format 29 September 2017 13:38
Protocol for 36th America’s Cup released 28 September 2017 22:03
Team New Zealand continue to drip-feed AC info 20 September 2017 9:45
Can the America's Cup survive the Monohull? 18 September 2017 17:22
Land Rover BAR - Waiting for the call 11 September 2017 21:40
ETNZ confirm foiling monohull for AC36 11 September 2017 6:57


Latest






















UK Hosted