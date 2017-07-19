Changes required to Portsmouth America's Cup base

Click image for a larger image

Ainslie confirmed to 'The News' that his team would be staying at their base in Old Portsmouth for the foreseeable future, but he did not rule out changes being required.

The purpose built Land Rover BAR headquarters was designed for large multihulls with wing mast rigs. These can be lifted by crane from the Camber and housed within the building.

This would not be possible with the new 75ft monohulls required for the 36th America's Cup which will require conventional deep keel docking facilities.

Most likely is that the new boat would require dock and storage space elsewhere, with the design and training facilities remaining in Old Portsmouth.

The change to large monohull yachts also casts doubt on the ability to stage close inshore events such as the two, very successful, pre-AC35 series events that were held off Southsea.

The new monohulls would require more space and have to sail in deeper water, ruling out the short, quick, close inshore races that attracted thousands to the City.

16 October 2017 12:44 GMT