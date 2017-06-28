Artemis Racing to skip AC36 and await the next?

Click image for a larger image

Artemis Racing, the syndicate backed by Swedish billionaire Torbjorn Tornqvist, have issued a press release that takes a very cautious view of the AC36 Protocol and the back to monohull scenario laid out there.

They state that:

The most important consideration for our team is the need for a cutting-edge boat design, one that results in speeds that are as fast or faster than in the last America’s Cup held in Bermuda.

The boat and race format must be seen as bringing the sport of sailing forward and inspiring young and future generations.

Other aspects of importance include the cost, which should be justifiable to ensure the right number of participants, and the overall rules should guarantee fairness for all to compete effectively.

This almost rules out Artemis Racing competing in this America’s Cup and they continue . . .

Our team will now take its time to carefully review the Protocol, and we look forward to receiving more information on the Class Rule in November.

Team New Zealand will have to come up with something special to satisfy the Swedes, plus the nationality rule could be a problem.

They had Australian helmsman Nathan Outteridge and Britain's Iain Percy as key personnel on their boat.

The comment about waiting for AC37 is apparently in the hope that the next Cup winner returns to multihulls.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here





Gerald New - Sailweb

9 October 2017 20:40 GMT