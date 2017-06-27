Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

New York YC to challenge for 36th AC

The New York Yacht Club announced Thursday that it will challenge for the 36th America's Cup to be held in early 2021, off Auckland, New Zealand.


The NYYC will be represented by the Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, which will be led by yachtsmen John J. "Hap" Fauth and Doug DeVos. DeVos is president of Amway.

America's Cup veteran Terry Hutchinson will serve as CEO and skipper.

Commodore Philip A. Lotz of the New York YC. “For this cycle, a lot of elements have come together in the correct way for the Club to enter another challenge."

“First and foremost is the desire of two great American sailors and businessmen, Hap Fauth and Doug DeVos, to take aim at sailing’s ultimate competition. We know they will mount a competitive effort that is respectful of the Club’s long history with the Cup and the competition itself."

"Second, we have confidence the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, represented by Emirates Team New Zealand, will host a world-class regatta that honors the spirit, tradition and majesty of this great event.”

Entries do not officially open until January 1, 2018, and the class rule for the AC75 won’t be finalized until early spring.

But, there is no doubt that the return of the NYYC to the next America's Cup will add to the events status, on what has been looking an increasingly run-of-the-mill corporate event.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
5 October 2017 18:06 GMT

Related articles

New York YC to challenge for 36th AC 5 October 2017 18:06
Land Rover BAR in move to monohull events 2 October 2017 20:45
Alinghi not rushing to join 36th AC 30 September 2017 4:23
Ainslie comfortable with 36th America's Cup format 29 September 2017 13:38
Protocol for 36th America’s Cup released 28 September 2017 22:03
Team New Zealand continue to drip-feed AC info 20 September 2017 9:45
Can the America's Cup survive the Monohull? 18 September 2017 17:22
Land Rover BAR - Waiting for the call 11 September 2017 21:40
ETNZ confirm foiling monohull for AC36 11 September 2017 6:57
Next America's Cup set for early 2021 19 July 2017 9:09
New Zealand and the good old days 28 June 2017 12:50
Back to the future with the Kiwis 27 June 2017 9:34


Latest






















UK Hosted