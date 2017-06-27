New York YC to challenge for 36th AC





The NYYC will be represented by the Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, which will be led by yachtsmen John J. "Hap" Fauth and Doug DeVos. DeVos is president of Amway.

America's Cup veteran Terry Hutchinson will serve as CEO and skipper.

Commodore Philip A. Lotz of the New York YC. “For this cycle, a lot of elements have come together in the correct way for the Club to enter another challenge."

“First and foremost is the desire of two great American sailors and businessmen, Hap Fauth and Doug DeVos, to take aim at sailing’s ultimate competition. We know they will mount a competitive effort that is respectful of the Club’s long history with the Cup and the competition itself."

"Second, we have confidence the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, represented by Emirates Team New Zealand, will host a world-class regatta that honors the spirit, tradition and majesty of this great event.”

Entries do not officially open until January 1, 2018, and the class rule for the AC75 won’t be finalized until early spring.

But, there is no doubt that the return of the NYYC to the next America's Cup will add to the events status, on what has been looking an increasingly run-of-the-mill corporate event.

