Land Rover BAR in move to monohull events

With the move to monohulls for the next America's Cup, Sir Ben and the Land Rover BAR team have wasted no time in switching to monohull racing.

Land Rover BAR has teamed up with Langley Holdings' Gladiator sailing programme for the 52 Super Series 2018 which will open Land Rover BAR’s challenge for the 36th America’s Cup.

The team has announced that Ben Ainslie will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.

Tony Langley will continue at the helm of Gladiator, a role he has maintained since 2012.

The team tied the latest event in Mahon this month, scoring equal points to the 2017 Series champions Azzurra, only losing out on the regatta victory after the tie-breaker.

Land Rover BAR have already said that they will contest the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021.

Full details of the new AC boats are expected to be unveiled on 31 March 2018, and the first boat is not allowed to be launched prior to the 31 March 2019.

G New
2 October 2017 20:45 GMT

