Alinghi not rushing to join 36th AC





Ernesto Bertarelli and his Alinghi team won the 31st and 32nd America's Cup events in monohulls, but are now better known for their multihull and foiling expertise.

The short statement by Alinghi looked to be a simple indication of interest but stopped short of commenting on the return to monohulls after two AC in foiling multihulls.

Alinghi statement:

Now that the Protocol has been announced we will study it carefully and weigh its pros and cons.

In the coming months, once our current racing season is over, we will decide if the new Protocol corresponds or not with the DNA of our team and our ambitions for the future.

The only certainty we have today is that our passion for the sport is undimmed and that we will continue to enjoy and learn from any race in which we compete.

Earlier Land Rover BAR chief Ben Ainslie said he was "comfortable with the transition" . . . back to a monohull racing.

Land Rover BAR are already committed to continuing with their America's Cup programme, although the change to a monohull and the development that will entail could mean considerable organisation changes.

Ainslie, 'With the rule not coming out until March, we hope that it will be a collaborative approach to its development with all stakeholders included.'

None of the other teams that took part in the 35th AC in Bermuda have responded to date.

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 September 2017 4:23 GMT