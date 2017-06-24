Protocol for 36th America’s Cup released

Click image for a larger image

GRANT DALTON: CEO Emirates Team New Zealand

“The release of the protocol just three months after the last race of the America’s Cup is the start line for all teams, existing or prospective, of the 36th America’s Cup campaign."

"This was a focused negotiation with the Challenger of Record but the common ground was to produce a Protocol that was fair first and foremost with a basis of both tradition and technology."

Together with the Protocal, also issued is a six page Summery document. From the Summery I have highlighted the main points of immediate interest:

The boats will be a 75 foot, high performance monohull boats governed by the AC75 Class Rule - The AC75 Class rule will be published 31st March 2018.

Initial concepts of the class will be released by the 30th of November 2017, which will provide further details.

The boats to be sailed by a crew of approximately 10 to 12 sailors. The second boat is not allowed to be launched before 1st February 2020.

The lamination of the hulls of the race boats to be undertaken in the competitors own country. All other components including the decks, masts, appendages, fittings are free to be manufactured anywhere.

Each competitor is limited to build two yachts.

The first boat is not allowed to be launched prior to the 31st March 2019.

Each competitor is only permitted to sail one boat at a time with the exception being the Defender which is permitted to sail both boats simultaneously for the duration of The Challenger Selection Series.

The Competitors are not allowed to sail with each other except during official regattas or official practice racing.

All sailing crew members who compete on the race boat must meet the nationality clause requirements which are:

When racing, at least 20% or 3 sailors of the total crew (which ever is higher) must be true nationals. The remainder of the crew need to comply with the residency rules.

It is intended that The Match venue and Challenger Selection Series be in Auckland, New Zealand in March 2021.

The precise dates of the Challenger Selection Series and America’s Cup Match will also be announced prior by the 30th August 2018 at the latest.

The Defender will not compete in the Challenger Selection Series.

Preliminary Events - Intended to be sailed the AC75 Class yachts

America’s Cup World Series: - Two regattas in the second half of 2019 and three regattas in 2020.

America’s Cup Christmas Race: 10th- 20th December 2020 to be raced at the venue of the Match with all participants racing including the Defender.

The results of all preliminary events count for seedings only for the Challenger Selection Series.

The course for the Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series will be a windward leeward configuration with an upwind start to ensure a conventional match race pre-start.

The winner of the Match will be the first to win 7 races.

For more information:

Protocal Download here

Summary download here

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 September 2017 22:03 GMT