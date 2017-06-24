Team New Zealand continue to drip-feed AC info

Skipper Glenn Ashby, team principal Matteo de Nora, helmsman Peter Burling and CEO Grant Dalton and the Cup - Click image for a larger image

The plan for monohulls to be used was first revealed to La Stampa by Patrizio Bertelli, patron of Prada and Luna Rossa, and Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup.

Grant Dalton, Team New Zaland CEO, continued that trend with more information when he spoke with Fabio Pozzo of La Stampa this week.

Dalton expanded on the monhull theme by describing the proposed new boats as - Large and powerful monohulls, a development class that demand highly competent sailors.

On the question of foils, he said that would not be revealed until the end of November, but that the Protocol, with the new rules for the 36th America’s Cup, would be released at the end of September.

And it would include nationality clauses for the sailors, where a percentage must carry a passport from the challenging country.

Although the finals for the Cup will be in Auckland in 2021, various countries would host pre-America’s Cup racing in 2019 and 2020, with the same yachts as the finals.

On the question of what kind of Cup it would be and the likely number of teams were likely to compete in Auckland, Dalton commented:

Fair, with clear rules. And for the general public. Not alienating like Bermuda, there even the sailors didn’t understand what was going on.

On the entry numbers Team Principle Matteo de Nora remarked - better quality than quantity.

Full La Stampa article translation here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

20 September 2017 9:45 GMT