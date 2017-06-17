ETNZ confirm foiling monohull for AC36

Return of the Monohull for AC36 - Click image for a larger image

Patrizio Bertelli, who heads challenger of record Luna Rossa - has told Italian newspaper La Stampa that the new generation monohulls "will be very powerful boats" with foiling capabilities.

Currently there are a team of designers, lead by Emirates Team New Zealand Design Coordinator Dan Bernasconi working on various exciting monohull concepts which will eventually help shape the AC36 Class Rule.

Emirates Team New Zealand have been consulting with a number of potential challengers and there is an overall desire to have a spectacular monohull yacht that will be exciting to match race.

But also one that the public and sailors can relate to as a sail boat that really challenges a full crew of professional yachtsman around the race track.

The Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer.

Further details of the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup will be announced at the end of the month.

