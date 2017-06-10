Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup . . .

Image Ricardo Pinto - Click image for a larger image

Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

The win gave the Kiwi team victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda, sparking wild celebrations on board their America’s Cup Class (ACC) boat, and the team’s support boats on the Great Sound.

Click image for a larger image

The Kiwi team dominated the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup, winning eight races to Oracle Team USA’s one race win, giving the New Zealanders a final winning scoreline of 7-1.

The America’s Cup was last won by a team representing New Zealand in 2000 and they are now the Defenders of the America’s Cup for the 36th instalment of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

26 June 2017 18:12 GMT