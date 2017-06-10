America's Cup - Groundhog Day ?

Click image for a larger image

Can Oracle Team USA replicate the 34th America's Cup, when they came back from 1 to 8 down ETNZ to take the Cup by a score of 9 to 8 ?

On the 18 September 2013 the Kiwi team won their eighth race and needed just one more win to lift the Auld Mug.

On the 19 September, with the score at 1 to 8 down, Oracle won their second race (2 to 8) and continued to win races until on the 25 September the score was 8 to 8.

Oracle had survived seven match race points to tie the series, and on 25 September 2013 they completed one of the great sporting come-backs of all time, when they crossed the finish line 44 seconds ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand.

Can Oracle do it again?

Oracle team USA are 1 to 6 down, and ETNZ need just one more win to lift the Auld Mug.

Oracle need six more wins to retain the Auld Mug.

We shall soon know . . .

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 June 2017 16:38 GMT