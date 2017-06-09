Kiwis ready to claim the Auld Mug

In race 7, ETNZ slowly extened their lead from the start line until a bad gybe on leg 6 gave Oracle Team USA a glimmer of hope.

Spithill and his crew did everything they could to stop the leaderboard ticking round to 5-1 to Emirates Team New Zealand, reducing the deficit to 13 seconds at the sixth gate.

But they were unable to bridge the gap completely and that left the Kiwis two wins away from claiming the America’s Cup.

Into race 8 and Burling caught Oracle bang to rights with a hook before the start and then sailed away from the stalled boat for a clean start.

Really it was all over from then.

Another dominant display by Burling and the New Zealand team culminated in a 30 second win in race eight over Oracle, putting them on the brink of winning the 35th America’s Cup.

Racing resumes Monday, with ETNZ needing just one more win.

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 June 2017 18:48 GMT