Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Kiwis ready to claim the Auld Mug

Another powerful display from Pete Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand puts them one race away from claiming the 35th America's Cup.

In race 7, ETNZ slowly extened their lead from the start line until a bad gybe on leg 6 gave Oracle Team USA a glimmer of hope.

Spithill and his crew did everything they could to stop the leaderboard ticking round to 5-1 to Emirates Team New Zealand, reducing the deficit to 13 seconds at the sixth gate.

But they were unable to bridge the gap completely and that left the Kiwis two wins away from claiming the America’s Cup.

Into race 8 and Burling caught Oracle bang to rights with a hook before the start and then sailed away from the stalled boat for a clean start.

Really it was all over from then.

Another dominant display by Burling and the New Zealand team culminated in a 30 second win in race eight over Oracle, putting them on the brink of winning the 35th America’s Cup.

Click image for a larger image

Racing resumes Monday, with ETNZ needing just one more win.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
25 June 2017 18:48 GMT

Related articles

Kiwis ready to claim the Auld Mug 25 June 2017 18:48
AC35 Latest News - Saturday 24 June 2017 17:35
Kiwis plan for Their America's Cup 24 June 2017 7:51
Can the Kiwis dare to dream? 19 June 2017 8:14
ETNZ take lead after day 1 of America’s Cup Match 17 June 2017 20:18
New Zealand get to go to the Cup 12 June 2017 21:15
Heart-stopping Cup action on day 2 11 June 2017 19:44
Challenger Playoff Final race highlights 11 June 2017 9:35
Emirates Team NZ take the lead 10 June 2017 19:53
Ainslie admits daggerboard design failure 10 June 2017 15:36
Challenger Finals - The Cup is nearly here 10 June 2017 8:56
Artemis Racing into Challenger Final 9 June 2017 17:43


Latest






















UK Hosted