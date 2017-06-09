AC35 Latest News

Play it again Pete - Click image for a larger image

Before the USA win, ETNZ took their fifth race win to take a 4 point lead over Oracle Team USA . . .

The second race of the day put Oracle back in the match and featured several changes of lead.

In Race 6 and Oracle led for first time from the start and round mark 1. They held a 12 second lead at Gate 3.

ETNZ came back to lead by 6 seconds at Gate 4, with Burling then covering Oracle but Oracle got away to split tacks and just duck ETNZ at next cross.

Oracle gained and ETNZ had to duck them and they round opposite Gate 5 equal. Oracle led to Gate 6 and rounded with 18 sec lead.

Oracle finish 159 metres, 11 seconds ahead of ETNZ for their first win of the 35th America's Cup and the score is 4-1 to ETNZ.

Even with the Oracle win the number of races can be increased to three on Sunday, giving the chance for a final result.

