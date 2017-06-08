Can the Kiwis dare to dream?

This puts ETNZ 3-0 up in the first-to-seven series that will determine the winner of the 35th America’s Cup.

Both teams have been in this position before, with the famous come-back by Oracle Team USA at the 34th edition to catch and beat ETNZ in a nail-biting series.

Etnz's Pete Burling was not involved in that Cup, but he will know well that until the final race he cannot dare to dream.

Jimmy Spithill looked ahead to the five day break before racing restarts on 24 June and what Oracle Team USA can do to put themselves back in the fight.

“These are going to be the most important five days of this America’s Cup campaign for us.

“I thought we took a good step forward from yesterday, but it is clear we have to find some speed from somewhere, that is no secret."

“We’ve been in a situation like this before and we’ve had less time. We’ve got five important days and we’ll be using every single hour of them."

ETNZ skipper Peter Burling again warned his team against complacency.

“We know full well if we stand still, Jimmy (Spithill) and ORACLE TEAM USA will catch us so we have plenty of work on in the next five days."

“We’re happy to take those four wins because it is no secret that we are here to win the America’s Cup. We knew to do that we had to win eight races and so we have to keep on battling to ensure that is what we do.”

So no dreaming of victory just yet, there is a lot more racing to do and as we have seen, a lot can happen . . . to be continued.

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 June 2017 8:14 GMT