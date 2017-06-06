Choose Category
All
Dinghy
Offshore
Keelboat
Multihull
America's Cup
Matchrace
Louis Vuitton
Boards
Volvo
Weekend
News
Results
Olympic
Paralympic
Home
>
America's Cup
Tweet
Challenger Playoff Final race highlights
Race Highlights from the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Final against Emirates Team New Zealand.
G New
11 June 2017 9:35 GMT
Related articles
Challenger Playoff Final race highlights
11 June 2017 9:35
Emirates Team NZ take the lead
10 June 2017 19:53
Ainslie admits daggerboard design failure
10 June 2017 15:36
Challenger Finals - The Cup is nearly here
10 June 2017 8:56
Artemis Racing into Challenger Final
9 June 2017 17:43
Land Rover BAR get backing for 36th Cup
9 June 2017 8:57
Land Rover BAR exit America's Cup
8 June 2017 21:54
ETNZ Ready to Race
8 June 2017 7:31
Wednesday's AC35 racing postponed
7 June 2017 17:00
Video of Day 2 of America's Cup racing
7 June 2017 8:41
ETNZ pitchpole in strong winds in Bermuda
6 June 2017 19:59
Land Rover BAR on the ropes
6 June 2017 7:45
Latest
Tweets by @sailweb
News Ticker & RSS Feeds
Click for details of how to place a free News Ticker on your site.
UK Hosted
Copyright 1996 - 2016 www.sailweb.co.uk
Contact
Advertising