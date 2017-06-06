Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Challenger Playoff Final race highlights

Race Highlights from the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Final against Emirates Team New Zealand.


G New
11 June 2017 9:35 GMT

Related articles

Challenger Playoff Final race highlights 11 June 2017 9:35
Emirates Team NZ take the lead 10 June 2017 19:53
Ainslie admits daggerboard design failure 10 June 2017 15:36
Challenger Finals - The Cup is nearly here 10 June 2017 8:56
Artemis Racing into Challenger Final 9 June 2017 17:43
Land Rover BAR get backing for 36th Cup 9 June 2017 8:57
Land Rover BAR exit America's Cup 8 June 2017 21:54
ETNZ Ready to Race 8 June 2017 7:31
Wednesday's AC35 racing postponed 7 June 2017 17:00
Video of Day 2 of America's Cup racing 7 June 2017 8:41
ETNZ pitchpole in strong winds in Bermuda 6 June 2017 19:59
Land Rover BAR on the ropes 6 June 2017 7:45


Latest






















UK Hosted