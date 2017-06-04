Home >

Challenger Finals - The Cup is nearly here

The long and winding road to the 35th America's Cup has reached the penultimate stage, the Challenger Finals, starting Saturday 10 June.

The Challenger Finals between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing of Sweden is a first to win 5 race series to decide the challenger for the 35th America's Cup.

Note that, Emirates Team New Zealand won both their meetings with Artemis Racing in the Qualifier stages.

Defender Oracle Team USA will take on the winner of the Challenger Finals in a series with the first to claim seven points the winner.

As winner of the earlier Qualifier stage, Oracle Team USA will start with a one point advantage over the challenger.

This means that the challenger will need to actually win eight races to take the America's Cup.

The 35th America's Cup will start on Saturday 17 June with two races and then continue daily (with lay-days) until there is a clear winner.

The schedule allows for this series to take up to Tuesday 27 June, if they are level pegging in wins.

Viewing in the UK becomes more difficult as BT Sport stop their live Freeview TV coverage and only broadcast the Challenger Finals via their cable BTSport 1 feed (not the Freeview BTS Showcase HD feed) with highlights the following day on the Freeview feed.

It should be available live via the BTSport.com feed and the BT Sport app from 17:30 hrs UK time.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Offs Final
Emirates Team New Zealand v Artemis Racing

Saturday June 10th from 17:30 hrs
Race 1
Race 2
Race 3

Sunday June 11th from 17:30 hrs
Race 4
Race 5
Race 6*

Monday June 12th (TBC)
Race 7*
Race 8*
Race 9*

* if required

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 June 2017 8:56 GMT

