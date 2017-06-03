Artemis Racing into Challenger Final

Click image for a larger image

Artemis Racing helmsman Nathan Outteridge needed just one race Friday to complete their demolition of the Japan America's Cup challenge.

Coming back from 3 -1 down, Artemis won the next four races to take victory by 5-3 over Dean Barker's Softbank Japan.

Barker got the start and led at mark 1 but after gate 2 Artemis sailed to the boundry before tacking and called a protest on the late tacking Softbank - not given - but Artemis took the lead.

With both boats hitting 40 knots at times, the racing was close, and by gate 5 Artemis led by just 9 seconds, but it was straight to the finish and a win for Artemis to seal the deal.

“Absolutely stoked,” was the reaction from Nathan Outteridge on board immediately following the race.

“That was a tough race and to come back the boys really had to dig in. We’re really happy to take it to the next round and we’re going to be ready to go tomorrow.”

Artemis Racing of Sweden will now face Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Final, starting Saturday.

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 June 2017 17:43 GMT