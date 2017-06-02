Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Land Rover BAR get backing for 36th Cup

Land Rover and 11th Hour Racing have both confirmed their commitment to continue their partnerships with the Land Rover BAR team.

Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR's Challenge for the America's Cup ended Thursday on the Great Sound, Bermuda, at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Playoff Semi-finals.

Land Rover and 11th Hour Racing have both confirmed their commitment to continue their partnerships with the team.

These will go alongside the existing partners already signed up for the team's next challenge, and the strength of the continued commitment from Land Rover BAR's Shareholders.

Land Rover will continue their support as Title and Exclusive Innovation Partner, and they will increase the technology and engineering resources and expertise offered to the team for the design and development of the next America's Cup race boat.

Despite the team's consistency on the start-line, the superior pace of Emirates Team New Zealand meant that the British team only won one race on the water, to finish the semi-final 5-2 down to the Kiwi team.

ETNZ recovered from their dramatic capsize on Tuesday, rebuilding much of the wing and hull overnight, to show their pace once again in the first race Thursday.

Ben Ainslie, helmsman of the British boat, held off the envitable with a win in the second race Thursday, bringing the score to 2 to 4, and raise hopes of a turn-around.

But Peter Burling, helm of ETNZ, made no mistake in the final race of the day, winning the start to sail away to a comfortable win and the semi-final victory.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
9 June 2017 8:57 GMT

Related articles

Land Rover BAR get backing for 36th Cup 9 June 2017 8:57
Land Rover BAR exit America's Cup 8 June 2017 21:54
ETNZ Ready to Race 8 June 2017 7:31
Wednesday's AC35 racing postponed 7 June 2017 17:00
Video of Day 2 of America's Cup racing 7 June 2017 8:41
ETNZ pitchpole in strong winds in Bermuda 6 June 2017 19:59
Land Rover BAR on the ropes 6 June 2017 7:45
First day of Semi-final action 5 June 2017 17:18
America's Cup - No wind stops play 5 June 2017 6:26
Viewing the America's Cup Semi-finals 4 June 2017 9:34
Land Rover BAR to face ETNZ in semi-final series 3 June 2017 21:57
Groupama Team France are eliminated 2 June 2017 21:17


Latest






















UK Hosted