Land Rover BAR get backing for 36th Cup

Land Rover BAR's Challenge for the America's Cup ended Thursday on the Great Sound, Bermuda, at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Playoff Semi-finals.

Land Rover and 11th Hour Racing have both confirmed their commitment to continue their partnerships with the team.

These will go alongside the existing partners already signed up for the team's next challenge, and the strength of the continued commitment from Land Rover BAR's Shareholders.

Land Rover will continue their support as Title and Exclusive Innovation Partner, and they will increase the technology and engineering resources and expertise offered to the team for the design and development of the next America's Cup race boat.

Despite the team's consistency on the start-line, the superior pace of Emirates Team New Zealand meant that the British team only won one race on the water, to finish the semi-final 5-2 down to the Kiwi team.

ETNZ recovered from their dramatic capsize on Tuesday, rebuilding much of the wing and hull overnight, to show their pace once again in the first race Thursday.

Ben Ainslie, helmsman of the British boat, held off the envitable with a win in the second race Thursday, bringing the score to 2 to 4, and raise hopes of a turn-around.

But Peter Burling, helm of ETNZ, made no mistake in the final race of the day, winning the start to sail away to a comfortable win and the semi-final victory.

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 June 2017 8:57 GMT