Land Rover BAR exit America's Cup

Coming into the third day of the Semi-final playoffs, Land Rover BAR were 3 to 1 down the ETNZ, their one point on the scoreboard due to the capsize of ETNZ in race four.

With ETNZ rebuilt overnight, and then gaining some more time when Wednesday's racing was postponed, the advantage appeared to be with Ben Ainslie's team.

This seemed to be confirmed when Ainslie took BAR accross the start-line with ETNZ starting 26 seconds late, after struggling to start foiling.

At gate 2 BAR held a 26 second lead, but ETNZ had cleared whatever problem they had and were out-sailing the British boat, with a speed differential and good handling.

At gate 4 ETNZ split tacks and on the second cross, BAR had to dip ETNZ who then led at gate 5 by 21 seconds, going on to lead by 46 seconds at the final gate and take a fourth win.

In their second race, BAR produced their best performance of the series. Ainslie getting the inside berth at the first mark and leading at gate 2.

BAR managed to cover ETNZ and showed similar speed and good handling to lead rounfd gate 6 with a 20 second lead to take their first on the water win of the series. The score then 4 to 2.

For the final race of the day ETNZ led BAR accross the start line and took a 13 second lead by gate 2. BAR split away in an attempt to pull ETNZ back, but they built a 44 second lead and took their fifth win and the semi-final victory.

In the other semi-final Artemis Racing came storming back against their Japanese rivals, Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan.

Artemis won three races on the trot to take the score from 1-3 down to 4-3 ahead.

That result leaves Nathan Outteridge in the driving seat heading into a mouth-watering day of racing on Friday.

Artemis Racing need one more win and SoftBank Team Japan need two more wins to confirm their place in the Louis Vuitton Americ’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Finals.

Once there either team will face Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand and that looks to be heading for a major confrontation.

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 June 2017 21:54 GMT