ETNZ Ready to Race

With winds gusting upwards of 30 knots the Semi-final racing was eventually called off for day 3 at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

Emirates Team New Zealand had worked to the minute to be ready to race Wednesday but the decision by ACRM to postpone will now allow more work to be done on the boat which was damaged in Tuesday’s capsize.

The shore crew, drawing on help from throughout the team, toiled through the night to have Aotearoa New Zealand ready to race if necessary, but the extra 24 hours will be valuable in making sure the boat is back to 100 per cent.

Emirates Team New Zealand lead Britain’s Ben Ainslie Racing 3-1 in the first to five series, while Softbank Team Japan are also 3-1 up over Artemis from Sweden.

8 June 2017 7:31 GMT