Wednesday's AC35 racing postponed

ACRM have confirmed that the Wednesday Semi-final racing in Bermuda is postponed to Thursday 7 June.

The respite will be a relief for Emirates Team New Zealand who are working to repair their damaged boat and wing following Tuesday's capsize in race 2.

They now have an additional 24 hours to get the boat back on the water.

Currently leading Sir Ben Ainslie’s team 3-1, ETNZ’s failure to compete on Wednesday would have handed Land Rover BAR two default victories, resulting in the overall scores being level at 3-3 between the rivals.

G New
7 June 2017 17:00 GMT

