Video of Day 2 of America's Cup racing

Big winds, high speeds and a pitch pole by Emirates – thankfully no-one was seriously injured. Right on the limit and possibly beyond . . .

Ben Ainslie: "It was unbelievable racing in gusts up to 27-28 knots. Certainly, in thirty years of racing boats, it was the most full-on, exhilarating moment I've ever had. It was incredible out there."

The current forecast for Wednesday is predicting stronger winds than today. The teams are getting ready for another epic day of racing.

Current scoreboard

Semi Final 1
Land Rover BAR - 1
Emirates Team New Zealand - 3

Semi Final 2
Softbank Team Japan – 3
Artemis Racing - 1

G New
7 June 2017 8:41 GMT

