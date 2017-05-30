Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Land Rover BAR on the ropes

Land Rover BAR suffer 'catastrophic damage' to their wing in the opening race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff races.

After a breakage in their wing structure just after the start of their first head-to-head with Team New Zealand, the British team retired from the first race.

The BAR team then returned to their base to try and swop out the wing before the next race.

But it was impossible in the available time and Land Rover BAR were forced to concede a second point for the day and go 2 -0 down to Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ).

The semi-finals are a first-to-five-points contest.

Paul Campbell-James, Wing Trimmer: "It went from our normal setting to having max power on the wing camber with no way of controlling it. We are absolutely gutted."

"We will see the damage when we take the wing apart. It's just one of those things in sport and tomorrow is another day, fantastic forecast and we are going to absolutely sock it to them."

Ben Ainslie, Skipper and Team Principal: "It is an extremely bitter pill for the whole team to swallow given that this is the first two races of the playoffs against ETNZ"

"But it's something we can deal with and we have the team to turn it around and come back fighting tomorrow."

Two more races scheduled on Bermuda's Great Sound for Tuesday, where stronger breeze conditions are predicted again.

In the other semi-final between Artemis and Softbank Japan it is 1 - 1.

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
6 June 2017 7:45 GMT

Related articles

Land Rover BAR on the ropes 6 June 2017 7:45
First day of Semi-final action 5 June 2017 17:18
America's Cup - No wind stops play 5 June 2017 6:26
Viewing the America's Cup Semi-finals 4 June 2017 9:34
Land Rover BAR to face ETNZ in semi-final series 3 June 2017 21:57
Groupama Team France are eliminated 2 June 2017 21:17
Japan, Sweden and France facing elimination from Cup 2 June 2017 13:01
Land Rover BAR make next stage of America's Cup 1 June 2017 21:08
Wednesday AC racing postponed 31 May 2017 19:48
Video highlights from Round Robin 2 Qualifying 31 May 2017 9:23
Relief for Ainslie as they take 2nd win 30 May 2017 21:01
Round Robin 2 kicks-off Tuesday with Artemis v ETNZ 30 May 2017 6:52


Latest






















UK Hosted