Land Rover BAR on the ropes

After a breakage in their wing structure just after the start of their first head-to-head with Team New Zealand, the British team retired from the first race.

The BAR team then returned to their base to try and swop out the wing before the next race.

But it was impossible in the available time and Land Rover BAR were forced to concede a second point for the day and go 2 -0 down to Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ).

The semi-finals are a first-to-five-points contest.

Paul Campbell-James, Wing Trimmer: "It went from our normal setting to having max power on the wing camber with no way of controlling it. We are absolutely gutted."

"We will see the damage when we take the wing apart. It's just one of those things in sport and tomorrow is another day, fantastic forecast and we are going to absolutely sock it to them."

Ben Ainslie, Skipper and Team Principal: "It is an extremely bitter pill for the whole team to swallow given that this is the first two races of the playoffs against ETNZ"

"But it's something we can deal with and we have the team to turn it around and come back fighting tomorrow."

Two more races scheduled on Bermuda's Great Sound for Tuesday, where stronger breeze conditions are predicted again.

In the other semi-final between Artemis and Softbank Japan it is 1 - 1.

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 June 2017 7:45 GMT