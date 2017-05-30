Home >

First day of Semi-final action

First day of America's Cup semi-final playoffs action and Land Rover BAR forced to retire in their first race with ETNZ.

Emirates Team New Zealand edged the start to lead at Mark 1 from Land Rover BAR. After gate 2 at the first tack, BAR suffered a break in their wing and came to a halt.

Ben Ainslie retired the boat to give them a chance to try and get the boat repaired for their second race, which will be after the first Artemis v Softbank Japan race.

Ainslie is saying that they will have to change to their spare wing and they only have 40 minutes to complete the change and get back for their second race with ETNZ.

Adding to the problem is the danger of the wing breaking more as they get back into the dock to change wings.

5 June 2017 17:18 GMT

