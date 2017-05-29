America's Cup - No wind stops play

BAR waiting on the wind - Click image for a larger image

The winds across the Great Sound were below the minimum six knot limit America’s Cup Class (ACC) boats compete in.

America’s Cup Race Management Regatta Director Iain Murray, said,

“Whilst we tried hard to race, we unfortunately had to postpone the four races planned for Sunday until Monday because the winds simply didn’t reach the required six knot strength."

“Tomorrow the conditions look better so we’ll look to restart at around 2.00pm (6pm UK) on Monday."

First matchrace will be Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand vs Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR.

Then Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan will race against Nathan Outteridge and Artemis Racing.

Each will race twice - weather permitting.

Monday had been scheduled as a lay-day in the series.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

4 June 2017 21:44 GMT