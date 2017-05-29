Viewing the America's Cup Semi-finals

In the UK you can view live action from Bermuda via the BT Sport 1 subscription channel and the Internet live streaming via BTSport.com - normally from 18:00 hrs.

The first 12 days of live America’s Cup, featuring the qualifiers and the Challenger Playoff semi-finals, will also be broadcast on the BT Sport Freeview channel, along with nine subsequent highlight shows from the Challenger Playoff final and Match stages.

The Freeview channel is: BT Sport Showcase HD - channel 115, again normally from 18:00 hrs

The BBC is not showing anything from the event until the America's Cup Challenger Play-offs Finals start on Saturday, 10 June.

They will then show highlights the following day on BBC 2 from 12:00-13:00 and repeated 19:00-20:00 on BBC Red Button.

The four teams will race grouped as: Emirates Team New Zealand v Britain's Land Rover BAR, and Sweden's Artemis Racing v SoftBank Team Japan.

They will race two matches each day on the 4, 6, 7, and 8 June with first to win 5 the winner and going forward to the Play-off Finals starting 10 June.

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 June 2017 9:34 GMT