Land Rover BAR to face ETNZ in semi-final series

This means that Sweden's Artemis Racing will face SoftBank Team Japan in the other semi-final.

At the conclusion of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.

“We have sat down as a team and decided we would like to pick Land Rover BAR,” said Peter Burling.

He explained the choice with, “We believe with the forecasts over the coming week that it represents our best chance of progressing through.”

In response, Land Rover BAR helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie, is prepared for the challenge ahead.

“It is going to be a close race, but to win the America’s Cup you have to beat all the teams,” said Ainslie.

“Emirates Team New Zealand have certainly proved through this qualifying round to be sailing really well. They are very fast and so for us it will be a real battle. However, we are up for it and looking forward to it.”

In the other semi-final, where the Swedish team Artemis Racing faces Japan's SoftBank Team. Helmsman Dean Barker said, “We know they are a very strong team, I’m sure the racing is going to be very close and it will be interesting all the way through.”

“We are excited to be here,” said Artemis Racing’s helmsman Nathan Outteridge.

“We are up for the challenge and excited to go and do that. We’ve beaten them (SoftBank Team Japan) twice in the qualifying races and that gives the team some confidence moving forward.”

Both of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs semi-finals will be decided by a first to five points race format.

The winners of each Semi-Final then facing each other in the Finals of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs.

The eventual winner of that stage of the competition will then become the official Challenger to Oracle Team USA for the 35th America’s Cup.

The Cup defenders, Oracle Team USA, who finished as winners of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, will take a one point advantage into the 35th America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

With a two-week break from race action ahead, Oracle helmsman Jimmy Spithill and his team will continue to develop their boat and be ready to face the eventual winner of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs.

Final Standings. France are eliminated

G New

3 June 2017 21:57 GMT