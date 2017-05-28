



In Friday's round robin racing, Emirates Team New Zealand beat Softbank Team Japan by 51 seconds, adding to their qualification problems.

Then Artemis Racing returned to the course to sail away from Oracle Team USA at the start and lead them round the course, finishing at 41 knots with a 24 second lead.

The third match was life and death for Groupama Team France, against the in form ETNZ, who wasted no time in destroying any hopes the French had of pulling off an upset.

ETNZ sailed a 100% foiling race and finished over 4 minutes ahead. Groupama Team France are eliminated.

The final match was that of Artemis versus Team Japan.

Artemis sailed Team Japan into irons at the pre-start and then sailed away into the lead. The race developed into a classic match-race with Artemis covering closely.

Although Team Japan closed at one point, eventually Artemis was able to take an 18 second win.

Saturday 3 June - End of Round Robin 2.

Race 12: USA vs NZ - 18:08

Race 13: Japan vs GBR - 18:37

Race 14: France vs Sweden - 19:06

Race 15: GBR vs USA - 19:36

Saturday's races may change the finishing order but the four qualifiers are: Emirates Team New Zealand, Land Rover BAR, Artemis Racing and Softbank Team Japan.

Groupama Team France is eliminated.

The America's Cup defender, Oracle Team USA, will not take any further part in the challenger rounds.

Once the final order is settled on Saturday the top challenger gets to pick their opponent and the two remaining teams also compete against each other in a first to seven match-race Semi-Final series.

The Semi-Final Playoffs will start Sunday 4 June.

The two winners then move to the The Challenger Playoffs Final starting Saturday 10 June.

The winner of this will be the official AC challenger to compete against Oracle Team USA in the 35th America's Cup match, a best of 13 match series, starting Saturday 17 June 2017.

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 June 2017 21:17 GMT