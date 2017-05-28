Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Japan, Sweden and France facing elimination from Cup

As the second phase of the Round Robin Qualifying of the America’s Cup in Bermuda reaches the penultimate day, every race is now crucial for survival.

With Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR into the next phase, the Semi Final Playoffs, the focus comes on which of the remaining three teams will qualify.

Groupama Team France need to win both of their remaining races to progress.

Artemis Racing of Sweden need to win two of their three remaining races and SoftBank Team Japan need to win one of their three races.

Anything less and that team will end their America's Cup dream.

So tonight will see some crucial racing and unfortunately the wind strength may play an important part as it did Thursday.


Franck Cammas, Groupama Team France

Land Rover BAR do not race Friday, they are back for two final races Saturday.

After one team is eliminated Saturday, the Semi Final Playoffs will start Sunday 4 June after the competitors are sorted.

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-19:30 hrs UK time.

Round Robin 2 - Day 3 Friday 2 June
Race 8 NZ vs Japan - 18:08
Race 9: Sweden vs USA - 18:37
Race 10: NZ vs France - 19:06
Race 11: Japan vs Sweden - 19:36

Day 4 Saturday 3 June - End of Round Robin 2.
Race 12: USA vs NZ - 18:08
Race 13: Japan vs GBR - 18:37
Race 14: France vs Sweden - 19:06
Race 15: GBR vs USA - 19:36

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 June 2017 13:01 GMT

Related articles

Japan, Sweden and France facing elimination from Cup 2 June 2017 13:01
Land Rover BAR make next stage of America's Cup 1 June 2017 21:08
Wednesday AC racing postponed 31 May 2017 19:48
Video highlights from Round Robin 2 Qualifying 31 May 2017 9:23
Relief for Ainslie as they take 2nd win 30 May 2017 21:01
Round Robin 2 kicks-off Tuesday with Artemis v ETNZ 30 May 2017 6:52
Video highlights of Day 3 and that incident 30 May 2017 5:44
ACEA Umpires admit Artemis - ETNZ call was wrong 29 May 2017 21:51
Explosive finish to first AC Round Robin series 29 May 2017 19:20
Crunch day for Land Rover BAR 29 May 2017 8:14
Day 2 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers 28 May 2017 21:48
BAR work through the Night on repair 28 May 2017 15:36


Latest






















UK Hosted