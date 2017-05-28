Japan, Sweden and France facing elimination from Cup

With Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR into the next phase, the Semi Final Playoffs, the focus comes on which of the remaining three teams will qualify.

Groupama Team France need to win both of their remaining races to progress.

Artemis Racing of Sweden need to win two of their three remaining races and SoftBank Team Japan need to win one of their three races.

Anything less and that team will end their America's Cup dream.

So tonight will see some crucial racing and unfortunately the wind strength may play an important part as it did Thursday.



Franck Cammas, Groupama Team France

Land Rover BAR do not race Friday, they are back for two final races Saturday.

After one team is eliminated Saturday, the Semi Final Playoffs will start Sunday 4 June after the competitors are sorted.

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-19:30 hrs UK time.

Round Robin 2 - Day 3 Friday 2 June

Race 8 NZ vs Japan - 18:08

Race 9: Sweden vs USA - 18:37

Race 10: NZ vs France - 19:06

Race 11: Japan vs Sweden - 19:36

Day 4 Saturday 3 June - End of Round Robin 2.

Race 12: USA vs NZ - 18:08

Race 13: Japan vs GBR - 18:37

Race 14: France vs Sweden - 19:06

Race 15: GBR vs USA - 19:36

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 June 2017 13:01 GMT