Video highlights from Round Robin 2 Qualifying

Wednesday the Brits will face ETNZ and then Groupama Team France, while SoftBank Team Japan return to the course with matches against Groupama Team France and Oracle team USA.

Round Robin 2 - Day 2 Wednesday 31 May

Race 4: Japan vs France - 18:08

Race 5: GBR vs NZ - 18:37

Race 6: USA vs Japan - 19:06

Race 7: France vs GBR - 19:35

Round Robin 2 - Thursday 1 June

No racing

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-20:00 hrs UK time.

VR Sport Media

31 May 2017 9:23 GMT