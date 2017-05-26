Round Robin 2 kicks-off Tuesday with Artemis v ETNZ

The second phase of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda starts today, Tuesday 30 May.
After the heart-stopping action in round 1, what can round 2 produce?
Well, to start we have a re-match of Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis of Sweden as the first race on the water.
Can it get any closer or more controversial than Monday's race?
This is followed by Oracle Team USA versus Groupama Team France with the French improving with each match, will this be another upset?
And to end day 1, we have Artemis racing for the second time, this one against Land Rover BAR where Ben Ainslie and the crew desperately need to find some consistency this time out.
Ainslie has admitted that they had problems maintaining hyrdaulic oil pressure which made it difficult to position the daggerboards in the race with the French.
Bar have also had problems with communication between Ainlsie and tactition Giles Scott, who is also grinding.
Ainslie concedes that, "We're in a fight with the other teams to avoid the last elimination spot."
The two points from the World Series are keeping BAR afloat, but every race lost now will chip into that cushion and by Saturday it could be all over . . .
The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-19:30 hrs UK time.
Round Robin 2 - Day 1 Monday 30 May
Race 1: NZ vs Sweden - 18:08
Race 2: USA vs France - 18:37
Race 3: Sweden vs GBR - 19:06
Day 2 Wednesday 31 May
Race 4: Japan vs France
Race 5: GBR vs NZ
Race 6: USA vs Japan
Race 7: France vs GBR
Day 3 Friday 2 June
Race 8 NZ vs Japan
Race 9: Sweden vs USA
Race 10: NZ vs France
Race 11: Japan vs Sweden
Day 4 Saturday 3 June - End of Round Robin 2.
Race 12: USA vs NZ
Race 13: Japan vs GBR
Race 14: France vs Sweden
Race 15: GBR vs USA
Gerald New - Sailweb
30 May 2017 6:52 GMT