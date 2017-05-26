Round Robin 2 kicks-off Tuesday with Artemis v ETNZ

BAR Team Talk - Click image for a larger image

After the heart-stopping action in round 1, what can round 2 produce?

Well, to start we have a re-match of Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis of Sweden as the first race on the water.

Can it get any closer or more controversial than Monday's race?

This is followed by Oracle Team USA versus Groupama Team France with the French improving with each match, will this be another upset?

And to end day 1, we have Artemis racing for the second time, this one against Land Rover BAR where Ben Ainslie and the crew desperately need to find some consistency this time out.

Ainslie has admitted that they had problems maintaining hyrdaulic oil pressure which made it difficult to position the daggerboards in the race with the French.

Bar have also had problems with communication between Ainlsie and tactition Giles Scott, who is also grinding.

Ainslie concedes that, "We're in a fight with the other teams to avoid the last elimination spot."

The two points from the World Series are keeping BAR afloat, but every race lost now will chip into that cushion and by Saturday it could be all over . . .

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-19:30 hrs UK time.

Round Robin 2 - Day 1 Monday 30 May

Race 1: NZ vs Sweden - 18:08

Race 2: USA vs France - 18:37

Race 3: Sweden vs GBR - 19:06

Day 2 Wednesday 31 May

Race 4: Japan vs France

Race 5: GBR vs NZ

Race 6: USA vs Japan

Race 7: France vs GBR

Day 3 Friday 2 June

Race 8 NZ vs Japan

Race 9: Sweden vs USA

Race 10: NZ vs France

Race 11: Japan vs Sweden

Day 4 Saturday 3 June - End of Round Robin 2.

Race 12: USA vs NZ

Race 13: Japan vs GBR

Race 14: France vs Sweden

Race 15: GBR vs USA

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 May 2017 6:52 GMT