ACEA Umpires admit Artemis - ETNZ call was wrong

In an interview Richard Slater, America’s Cup Race Management’s Chief Umpire said,

“We have had a discussion, we have looked at other evidence, information and data, and I think if we were to go back in time and make that call, we would green that call and not penalize Artemis.”

Asked if that decision could be changed, Slater answered, “No, it is a field of play decision and the decision of the umpire stands.”

To everyone watching on TV (except Kiwis) it was obvious that ETNZ had tried to gybe inside Artemis, who were well clear of them, but fluffed the gybe and crashed.

Hitting the protest button seems to have been a last gasp action, that unfortunately stole the race from Artemis.

This may or may not have an major effect on the eventual outcome of the qualifier round robins, but it does highlight that the no appeal rule is wrong.

With the close TV coverage that is available it should be possible to appeal and get a correct, unbiased decision, based on the media coverage available.

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 May 2017 21:51 GMT