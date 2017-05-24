Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

ACEA Umpires admit Artemis - ETNZ call was wrong

America's Cup Umpires have admitted that their decision, on reflection, would have been different.

In an interview Richard Slater, America’s Cup Race Management’s Chief Umpire said,

“We have had a discussion, we have looked at other evidence, information and data, and I think if we were to go back in time and make that call, we would green that call and not penalize Artemis.”

Asked if that decision could be changed, Slater answered, “No, it is a field of play decision and the decision of the umpire stands.”

To everyone watching on TV (except Kiwis) it was obvious that ETNZ had tried to gybe inside Artemis, who were well clear of them, but fluffed the gybe and crashed.

Hitting the protest button seems to have been a last gasp action, that unfortunately stole the race from Artemis.

This may or may not have an major effect on the eventual outcome of the qualifier round robins, but it does highlight that the no appeal rule is wrong.

With the close TV coverage that is available it should be possible to appeal and get a correct, unbiased decision, based on the media coverage available.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 May 2017 21:51 GMT

Related articles

ACEA Umpires admit Artemis - ETNZ call was wrong 29 May 2017 21:51
Explosive finish to first AC Round Robin series 29 May 2017 19:20
Crunch day for Land Rover BAR 29 May 2017 8:14
Day 2 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers 28 May 2017 21:48
BAR work through the Night on repair 28 May 2017 15:36
Day 1 of America's Cup Racing - Video Summary 28 May 2017 6:10
Day 1 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers 27 May 2017 21:52
First races for Land Rover Bar 27 May 2017 16:58
Revised America’s Cup race schedule 27 May 2017 7:32
New America's Cup collision rule rushed through 26 May 2017 22:53
Friday’s opening day of America’s Cup postponed 25 May 2017 21:32
Storm clouds over Bermuda 24 May 2017 21:37


Latest






















UK Hosted