BAR work through the Night on repair

The Land Rover BAR shore team heroes working through the night to try and get R1 back on the America's Cup race course for Sunday's racing.
Behind Closed Doors - Click image for a larger image
R1 lifted out following damage Saturday- Click image for a larger image
Cutting back to sound structure - Click image for a larger image
Access hole to clean up interior - Click image for a larger image
Shore Team work on repair - Click image for a larger image
A quick patch should do it - Click image for a larger image
Nearly there, time for a polish - Click image for a larger image
Racing restarts Sunday at 18:00 hrs (UK) for the second day of racing - Land Rover BAR have two races, versus Oracle USA and ETNZ.
All images Land Rover BAR
Gerald New - Sailweb
28 May 2017 14:38 GMT