BAR work through the Night on repair

Behind Closed Doors - Click image for a larger image

R1 lifted out following damage Saturday- Click image for a larger image

Cutting back to sound structure - Click image for a larger image

Access hole to clean up interior - Click image for a larger image

Shore Team work on repair - Click image for a larger image

A quick patch should do it - Click image for a larger image

Nearly there, time for a polish - Click image for a larger image

Racing restarts Sunday at 18:00 hrs (UK) for the second day of racing - Land Rover BAR have two races, versus Oracle USA and ETNZ.

All images Land Rover BAR

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 May 2017 14:38 GMT