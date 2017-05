Day 1 of America's Cup Racing - Video Summary

Racing continues Sunday . . .

Day 2: Revised schedule - Sunday 28 May

Race 7: Sweden vs France - 18:08

Race 8: USA vs GBR - 18:37

Race 9: Japan vs NZ - 19:06

Race 10: USA vs Sweden - 19:35

Race 11: NZ vs GBR - 20:05

Race 12: Japan vs USA - 20:34

Day 3: Revised schedule - Monday 29 May

Race 13: GBR vs France

Race 14: Sweden vs NZ

Race 15: France vs Japan

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 May 2017 6:10 GMT