Day 1 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers

If anyone had doubts about the ability of the new foiling multihulls to provide sufficient excitement, they were swept away as the teams joined in some close racing and unexpected results.

The America's Cup defenders, Oracle Team USA, showed their power with an easy win over Groupama Team France and then a tight win over Emirates Team New Zealand.

Oracle the only team with two wins at hte end of the day.

Artemis Racing of Sweden started with a come-back win over SoftBank Team Japan, after a poor start, but then were outpaced by Land Rover BAR in their second.

Emirates Team New Zealand took an easy win over Groupama Team France who are proving to be the weakest link.

SoftBank Team Japan lost out to Artemis but after a collision with the Brits at the start of their matchrace, were able to claim a penalty and force Land Rover BAR to start two lengths back.

The Brits never recovered and were taking on water for the rest of the race and will have hull damage to repair overnight.

The damage sustained is being assessed by Martin Whitmarsh and the team more to follow . . .

France is the only team without a win after the first day of the double Round Robin, which continues Sunday with another six races.

Questions will be asked - especially by the Kiwi media - about the apparent slow reaction by Ben Ainslie to the luff by the Japanese boat as they approached the start line.

It seemed that Ainslie did not anticipate the speed of Dean Barker's approach or determination to challenge for the inside berth on the line.

Day 2: Revised schedule - Sunday 28 May

Race 7: Sweden vs France

Race 8: USA vs GBR

Race 9: Japan vs NZ

Race 10: USA vs Sweden

Race 11: NZ vs GBR

Race 12: Japan vs USA

Day 3: Revised schedule - Monday 29 May

Race 13: GBR vs France

Race 14: Sweden vs NZ

Race 15: France vs Japan

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 May 2017 20:38 GMT