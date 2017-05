First races for Land Rover Bar

Land Rover BAR Crew for Opening Day - Click image for a larger image

First race for Land Rover BAR is at 19:35 hrs UK time versus Artemis Racing of Sweden.

Their second race is at 20:34 versus SoftBank Team Japan.

Live racing is available on BT Sport, Freeview HD 115 and on Virgin channel 548 from 18:00-21:00 hrs.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 May 2017 16:58 GMT