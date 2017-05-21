Home >

Revised America’s Cup race schedule

Racing will start today (Saturday) for the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers of the 35th America’s Cup.


Following the posponement Friday, the first racing will take place Saturday for the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers with the defender Oracle Team USA versus Groupama Team France.

The original day 1 schedule will be raced then the first two races from the original day 2 schedule.

This means that Saturday Land Rover BAR will race first against Artemis Racing of Sweden, then against SoftBank Team Japan.

On Sunday Land Rover BAR will race first against Oracle Team USA, then against Emirates Team New Zealand.

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel is 18:00-21:00 hrs (14:00 Bermuda time)

Round Robin 2 starts on Tuesday 30 May.

Day 1 - Round Robin 1, Revised schedule - Saturday 27 May

Race 1: USA vs France
Race 2: Sweden vs Japan
Race 3: France vs NZ
Race 4: GBR v Sweden
Race 5: NZ vs USA
Race 6: GBR vs Japan
Opening Ceremony

Day 2: Revised schedule - Sunday 28 May

Race 7: Sweden vs France
Race 8: USA vs GBR
Race 9: Japan vs NZ
Race 10: USA vs Sweden
Race 11: NZ vs GBR
Race 12: Japan vs USA

Day 3: Revised schedule - Monday 29 May
Race 13: GBR vs France
Race 14: Sweden vs NZ
Race 15: France vs Japan

