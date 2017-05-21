Revised America’s Cup race schedule





Following the posponement Friday, the first racing will take place Saturday for the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers with the defender Oracle Team USA versus Groupama Team France.

The original day 1 schedule will be raced then the first two races from the original day 2 schedule.

This means that Saturday Land Rover BAR will race first against Artemis Racing of Sweden, then against SoftBank Team Japan.

On Sunday Land Rover BAR will race first against Oracle Team USA, then against Emirates Team New Zealand.

The UK TV timing for BT Sport, Freeview BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel is 18:00-21:00 hrs (14:00 Bermuda time)

Round Robin 2 starts on Tuesday 30 May.

Day 1 - Round Robin 1, Revised schedule - Saturday 27 May

Race 1: USA vs France

Race 2: Sweden vs Japan

Race 3: France vs NZ

Race 4: GBR v Sweden

Race 5: NZ vs USA

Race 6: GBR vs Japan

Opening Ceremony

Day 2: Revised schedule - Sunday 28 May

Race 7: Sweden vs France

Race 8: USA vs GBR

Race 9: Japan vs NZ

Race 10: USA vs Sweden

Race 11: NZ vs GBR

Race 12: Japan vs USA

Day 3: Revised schedule - Monday 29 May

Race 13: GBR vs France

Race 14: Sweden vs NZ

Race 15: France vs Japan

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

27 May 2017 7:32 GMT