New America's Cup collision rule rushed through

A new rule has been rushed through to reduce the risk of an America's Cup team being eliminated if major repairs are needed following a collision.


ETNZ damage

Following the Land Rover BAR - Team New Zealand team crash during practice, it became obvious that a boat could loose points as the result of a collision even if not their fault.

The new rule allows the jury to award the race to the innocent party and give it another full day to carry out repairs.

Any future races it misses would be re-sailed.

A damaged boat found to be at fault in a collision will forgo the points from any future races that it misses.

While not completely resolving the situation if the damage took an extended time to repair, it is a lot better than the old rule.

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 May 2017 22:53 GMT

