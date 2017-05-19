Friday’s opening day of America’s Cup postponed

Click image for a larger image

The America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), and America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), have announced that day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup has had to be postponed.

Forecasts indicate that winds may gust over 30 knots during the afternoon and evening of Friday.

Saturday 27 May and the days following are forecast to have significantly improved weather conditions.

The four races scheduled to take place on Friday 26 May will now be added to the race schedules for the subsequent days.

The Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup will now take place on Saturday 27 May.

The America’s Cup Village gates open at 11.30am on Saturday, with the first racing now due to take place between 2pm and 5pm (6pm and 9pm UK).

Similarly on Sunday an additional hour will be added to the racing time.

For those in the UK, all the America's Cup racing will be shown live on the BT Sport TV Channel and in addition . . .

BT Sport now say that they will also broadcast the first 12 days of of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals, plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the AC Match, on BT’s Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548.

For the UK, Saturday 27 May - Live Broadcast is due to start on BT Sport at 18:00 hrs.

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 May 2017 21:32 GMT