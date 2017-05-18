Storm clouds over Bermuda

Click image for a larger image

The current (Wednesday) forecast for Friday 26 May is showing wind levels to be gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon.

Whilst the wind may drop within the raceable limits of 6-24 knots later in the evening, the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount.

A final decision as to the opening of the America’s Cup Village may be made as late as 9pm Thursday, after a more updated forecast is assessed.

If racing is cancelled on Friday, the America’s Cup Village will also be closed.

Racing would then be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony would also be delayed.

America’s Cup Event Authority CEO Russell Coutts said,

“With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America’s Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead."

"However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to Saturday, where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions.”

G New

24 May 2017 19:27 GMT