Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Storm clouds over Bermuda

As the island of Bermuda celebrated Bermuda Day, a cloud hovered on the horizon in the form of a strong wind forecast for Friday, the opening day of the 35th America’s Cup.

Click image for a larger image

The current (Wednesday) forecast for Friday 26 May is showing wind levels to be gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon.

Whilst the wind may drop within the raceable limits of 6-24 knots later in the evening, the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount.

A final decision as to the opening of the America’s Cup Village may be made as late as 9pm Thursday, after a more updated forecast is assessed.

If racing is cancelled on Friday, the America’s Cup Village will also be closed.

Racing would then be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony would also be delayed.

America’s Cup Event Authority CEO Russell Coutts said,

“With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America’s Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead."

"However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to Saturday, where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions.”

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
24 May 2017 19:27 GMT

Related articles

Storm clouds over Bermuda 24 May 2017 21:37
America's Cup live on Freeview in UK 24 May 2017 21:37
Watching the America's Cup - Starting 26 May 24 May 2017 21:37
Land Rover BAR R1 in 360 deg Video 24 May 2017 17:24
Tuesday Practice Racing in Bermuda 24 May 2017 8:45
ETNZ are back on the water 23 May 2017 7:02
Sir Charles Dunstone reflects on the America's Cup journey 21 May 2017 23:00
What's the America's Cup pecking order? 21 May 2017 8:48
Meet the Land Rover BAR sailing squad relaxing before AC Friday 21 May 2017 7:28
America's Cup - Coutts looks at the last week of practice racing 19 May 2017 21:59
Portsmouth to Screen America's Cup Racing 19 May 2017 8:29
Surface To Air film behind the scenes with Artemis Racing 18 May 2017 15:47


Latest






















UK Hosted