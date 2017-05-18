Home >

America's Cup live on Freeview in UK

Starting Friday 26 May, BT Sport will be showing the first 12 days of America's Cup live racing on BT's Freeview channel 115 in the UK.

Overall BT Sport will be showing 23 days of exclusively live coverage from Bermuda until the finale on Tuesday 27 June.

But they have now announced that the first 12 days of of live racing from the Qualifiers and the Challenger Play-off semi-finals, plus highlights from the Challenger Final and the AC Match, will also be broadcast on BT’s Freeview channel, BT Sport Showcase HD channel 115 and on Virgin channel 548.

Clare Balding will anchor BT Sport’s coverage and alongside her will be double Olympic gold medallist Shirley Robertson as reporter and Stevie Morrison providing expert analysis.

See the programming here

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 May 2017 17:42 GMT

