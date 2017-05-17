Choose Category
All
Dinghy
Offshore
Keelboat
Multihull
America's Cup
Matchrace
Louis Vuitton
Boards
Volvo
Weekend
News
Results
Olympic
Paralympic
Home
>
America's Cup
Tweet
Land Rover BAR R1 in 360 deg Video
Take flight at 60mph with a 360 deg ride aboard R1, the Land Rover BAR race boat for the 35th America’s Cup.
G New
24 May 2017 17:24 GMT
Related articles
Land Rover BAR R1 in 360 deg Video
24 May 2017 17:24
Tuesday Practice Racing in Bermuda
24 May 2017 8:45
Watching the America's Cup - Starting 26 May
23 May 2017 18:18
ETNZ are back on the water
23 May 2017 7:02
Sir Charles Dunstone reflects on the America's Cup journey
21 May 2017 23:00
What's the America's Cup pecking order?
21 May 2017 8:48
Meet the Land Rover BAR sailing squad relaxing before AC Friday
21 May 2017 7:28
America's Cup - Coutts looks at the last week of practice racing
19 May 2017 21:59
Portsmouth to Screen America's Cup Racing
19 May 2017 8:29
Surface To Air film behind the scenes with Artemis Racing
18 May 2017 15:47
America's Cup - Only 1 race on Day 3
17 May 2017 22:29
America's Cup - Oracle get on their bike
17 May 2017 8:09
Latest
Tweets by @sailweb
News Ticker & RSS Feeds
Click for details of how to place a free News Ticker on your site.
UK Hosted
Copyright 1996 - 2016 www.sailweb.co.uk
Contact
Advertising