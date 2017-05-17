Home >

Tuesday Practice Racing in Bermuda

All six America’s Cup teams took part in further practice racing Tuesday, with no one team claiming more than a single victory.

Defender Oracle Team USA and the five challengers: SoftBank Team Japan, Emirates Team New Zealand, Groupama Team France, Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR, all took to the Great Sound for some last minute race preparation.

It proved an interesting afternoon as all the teams, apart from Groupama Team France, managed to clinch a victory from their races.

Team New Zealand pulled out of their final America's Cup practice race in Bermuda, against Ben Ainslie Racing, after a "soft touch" on their foils while holding a strong lead over BAR.

There were no reports of damage.

Oracle Team USA overcome SoftBank Team Japan in a dominant display in the opening duel of the day.

Then Emirates Team New Zealand claimed victory over Groupama Team France in race five.

The pundits favourite, Artemis Racing also took a victory over Oracle Team USA in race six.

In the final race of the afternoon SoftBank Team Japan brushed aside Artemis Racing to conclude the latest practice racing action.

Wednesday is the final day allowed for practice racing (ETNZ will not race). Thursday all the teams will take part in a PR sail by.

Racing begins on Friday (21:00 hrs UK) with the opening Louis Vuitton qualifying races.

