ETNZ are back on the water

With only five days until the start of America's Cup racing (26 May) the repaired ETNZ was back out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

The return follows the collision with Ben Ainslie's Land Rover Bar during a practice racing start procedure.

It seems they took awhile to get the hang of it again . . . and training minus jib again . . .

More practice races are scheduled for this week.

On Monday three races were started but only one completed - Artemis Racing beat Land Rover BAR.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

23 May 2017 7:02 GMT