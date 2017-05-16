Home >

ETNZ are back on the water

Emirates Team New Zealand were back out on the water Monday after some long days in the shed.

With only five days until the start of America's Cup racing (26 May) the repaired ETNZ was back out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

The return follows the collision with Ben Ainslie's Land Rover Bar during a practice racing start procedure.

It seems they took awhile to get the hang of it again . . . and training minus jib again . . .

More practice races are scheduled for this week.

On Monday three races were started but only one completed - Artemis Racing beat Land Rover BAR.

G New
23 May 2017 7:02 GMT

