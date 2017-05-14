Watching the America's Cup - Starting 26 May

Click image for a larger image

To actually compete for the 35th America's Cup the five challengers have to go through a series of races known as the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers & Challenger Playoffs.

The final winner of these series, starting on Friday 26 May, will get to compete against the defender, Oracle Team USA, for the 35th America's Cup, starting Saturday 17 June.

Qualifiers

In the Qualifiers the six teams (5 challengers + Defender) will race each other twice in two Round Robin series, scoring one point for a race win.

Land Rover BAR as winner of the America's Cup World Series starts with 2 points.

Cup defender, Oracle Team USA starts with 1 point.

The first round robin starts Friday 26 May, a second series starts Tuesday 30 May completing a total of 30 matches.

The lowest scoring team is eleminated and the defender, Oracle Team USA, also withdraws from the competition until they meet the successful challenger in the America's Cup match starting Saturday 17 June.

The remaining four challengers then compete in the Challenger Playoff Semi-Final & Final.

This is a best of nine race series, starting Sunday 7 June, to decide the two challengers who meet in the Challenger Playoff Final.

The Challenger Playoffs Final is a best-of-nine race series, starting Saturday 10 June.

The winner of the Playoff Final is then the official challenger and will race against Oracle Team USA in the 35th America's Cup match, a best of 13 match series, starting Saturday 17 June.

How can I see the racing?

For those in the UK, all the America's Cup racing will be shown live on the BT Sport TV Channel. I expect that important incidents will be shown on the TV news channels.

The BBC will show highlights of the actual America's Cup racing sarting from 17 June.

The BT Sport schedule for the first part of the qualifiers is shown below . . .

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers: Round Robin 1

Day 1 Friday 26 May 2017 - BT Sport 21:00-23:00 hrs (17:00 Ber)

1. USA vs FRA

2. SWE vs JPN

3. FRA vs NZL

4. GBR vs SWE

Day 2 Saturday 27 May 2017 - BT Sport 18:00-20:00 hrs (14:00 Ber)

5. NZL vs USA

6. GBR vs JPN

7. SWE vs FRA

8. USA vs GBR

Day 3 Sunday 28 May 2017 - BT Sport 18:00-20:00 hrs (14:00 Ber)

9. JPN vs NZL

10. USA vs SWE

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 May 2017 9:08 GMT